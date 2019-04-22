Channing Frye is back in Tucson and on Monday, the ex-Arizona Center hosted the 2019 CATSYS, an award show for UA student-athletes.
Frye just wrapped up his final NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and retired after a 13-year pro career. After being drafted eighth overall by the New York Knicks in 2005, the former Wildcat and Phoenix native spent his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Frye helped out the Cavaliers overcome a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals to beat the Golden State Warriors and win a championship.
At Arizona, Frye earned All-Pac-10 honors in 2004 and 2005 and led the Wildcats to a Sweet 16 and two Elite Eight appearances. On a mission to scarf down as much Mexican food as possible, Frye took some time to share his NBA career, returning to Tucson and a comical story about Gilbert Arenas.