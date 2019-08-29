The Week Zero slate of high school football games didn’t disappoint. Ironwood Ridge beat Mountain View 21-7, edging out the man — Matt Johnson — who coached the Nighthawks a year ago.
Friday marks the official start of the season for several teams across Southern Arizona.
The Star’s game of the week will be a rematch between Tucson High and Pueblo. Last season, the Warriors took down the Badgers 30-12 at Tucson High in a game that was rescheduled to a Saturday due to lightning.
We can’t predict the weather this year, but the Star’s Justin Spears does his best to pick every game.
All games will be played Friday night at 7 p.m.; predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.