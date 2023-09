Fullylove’s in Main Gate Square, 994 E. University Boulevard , opened its doors in the spring of 2021. After a little over two years of serving up burgers, fries and vegan food, the joint closed in June.

“The love and support we received from our community is unmatched and will be cherished. We will be taking this time to be with our family and prepare for our next chapter and will no longer be on University Blvd,” they wrote on Facebook.