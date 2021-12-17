Fun photo spots for out-of-town guests

In what seems like a blink of an eye, Christmas has arrived.

If you are looking for places in town to take out-of-town guests for a family photo, here’s a list of some visually pleasing locations around Tucson for snapping photos.

When choosing a spot, remember that taking a simple selfie is oftentimes easier than corralling a family of seven to a specific location with a professional photographer.

You should also be mindful of how many people you’re with, where you’re shooting photos and if your entire group will fit comfortably, allowing space for other community members to easily walk by you if you’re in public. If you’re hoping to take photos inside or in front of a private business or organization, call them ahead of time.

Obvious choice: saguaro backdrop

If you want something truly Tucson, the most obvious choice is a photo in front of our favorite giant cacti. Lucky for us, they’re all over the place.

Some suggestions: