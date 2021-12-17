Fun photo spots for out-of-town guests

In what seems like a blink of an eye, Christmas has arrived.
If you are looking for places in town to take out-of-town guests for a family photo, here’s a list of some visually pleasing locations around Tucson for snapping photos.
When choosing a spot, remember that taking a simple selfie is oftentimes easier than corralling a family of seven to a specific location with a professional photographer.
You should also be mindful of how many people you’re with, where you’re shooting photos and if your entire group will fit comfortably, allowing space for other community members to easily walk by you if you’re in public. If you’re hoping to take photos inside or in front of a private business or organization, call them ahead of time.
Obvious choice: saguaro backdrop
If you want something truly Tucson, the most obvious choice is a photo in front of our favorite giant cacti. Lucky for us, they’re all over the place.
Some suggestions:
Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail — If you don’t want to trek for miles to get to your photo destination, try an easier hiking trail such as Mica View Trail within the park. It’s paved and less than a mile long, with beautiful views from the get-go.
Tucson Mountain Park and Gates Pass, 7799 W. Gates Pass Road — Pro tip: Go during golden hour to set up your camera and snap away at sunset.
Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road — Walk as far into the hiking trails as you can handle, but you’ll find picturesque spots everywhere.
Striking murals are everywhere
With more than 100 murals splashed around the city, it’s an understatement to say that Tucson loves its large-scale wall art. Here are some of our favorites.
If you’re looking for a mural that quite literally screams Tucson, try the “Greetings From Tucson” mural at 406 N. Sixth Ave.
Joe Pagac’s giant whale mural is both eye-catching and huge. Find it where the old Bookmans used to be on the southeast corner of East Grant Road and North Campbell Avenue.
Share your love of Tucson food with Ashley White’s gastronomy mural at Zio Peppe, 6502 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Lalo Cota’s mural proves that saguaros are the heart of the desert. Find it at 3443 E. Speedway.
Pro tip: Take the mural’s location into consideration before heading out. Some murals are very tall or on a busy street, making them hard to photograph. Depending on the mural you choose, it can be even trickier posing multiple people in front of it.
Go downtown and look around
Take a walk through Tucson’s downtown area and see what pops out at you.
Maybe pose in front of Old Town Artisans, the Historic Pima County Courthouse, in Armory Park, or atop a parking garage with tall buildings towering behind you. Maybe your favorite restaurant will allow you to take photos in front of their buildings.
There’s also Barrio Viejo, a historic neighborhood south of downtown with colorful homes and ghost art still lingering on some of the walls. People live in this neighborhood, so be respectful.
Show off your Wildcat pride
Head over to the University of Arizona campus to show some love to the Wildcats in your holiday photos.
It’s probably a given that Old Main is one of the UA campus’ most iconic symbols. Other beautiful photo opportunities on campus include outside the Arizona State Museum and the rows of olive trees west of it, or outside Steward Observatory — especially if you’re a family that’s into astronomy.
The UA has a beautiful campus filled with stunning buildings. Photo ops abound.
Think outside the ordinary
Maybe you want to drift away from the Tucson scenery you see every day. If that’s the case, head to these spots:
Anywhere on Mount Lemmon — Windy Point Vista, hiking trails, picnic areas, Summerhaven, Rose Canyon Lake
Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road, amid palm trees and water
Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte, but check out their photo policies first to see where you might fit in
Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, allows for personal photos, but commercial use isn’t allowed without written consent from the gardens. Call 520-326-9686 (extension *29) if you’d like to set up a photo shoot
Pro tip: You may need to pay admission fees to enter certain spots on this list.