Because I have some more time on my hands starting with the Governor’s recent Stay at Home order, I decided to create a video poem each day during the Stay at Home order, each one relating in some way to the pandemic, mostly its effects on the general population and also on me and my family. (The videopoems are me being recorded on video speaking the poems). I posted my first videopoem on this last Thursday on Facebook, and followed up with new ones on Friday and Saturday (today) and have just today also put my videopoems, which I am calling the “Covideopoems” on a YouTube channel entitled “Covideopoems”, for those who don’t have a Facebook account. Some of the poems will be serious, and some will be more lighthearted, all intended to hopefully give people a lift during this difficult time.
If you want to see the videopoems, you can go to the YouTube channel, “Covideopoems”, or follow the link:
Otherwise, you can go on Facebook to my page “Tom Pothoff”, or type Coronavirus poems in the search bar.
