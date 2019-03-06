NIGHTLIFE
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. March 14. Free. 622-0351.
Velocity — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock from the 80s, 90s and through today's harder rock songs. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 15. Free. 887-9027.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. March 15 and 22. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk. 7-10 p.m. March 16. $6; $10 for two. 207-2429.
Magical Mystery/Project Zep — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Beatles and Zeppelin covers. 7-11 p.m. March 16. Free. 888-1900.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. March 18. Free. 775-2337.
Mamas' Got Funk — Revel Wine and Beer, 416 E. Ninth St. Mitzi Cowell, Sabra Faulk, Connie Brannock and special guest Gary Love. 8-10 p.m. March 19. Free. 339-3494.
Sunset Red — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock, country and pop. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 22. Free. 887-9027.