When I was called upon to serve in 1969, it was a time of national turmoil and conflicting ideologies. Any of us who were faced with the prospect of serving our country in VietNam or protesting what many believed to be an immoral conflict will never forget how that period changed our lives.
I grew up in Chicago, the grandchild of recent immigrants and the son of a father who served in World War II. We had just lost my cousin in VietNam and our tight Italian family was devastated. The draft had converted to a lottery system and my number was definitely low enough that I would be drafted.
I was in the first semester of law school, struggling to see how I would afford to finish the program, but committed to figuring it out. I enlisted to go into Officers training, planning to serve in the Judge Advocate General Corp in preparation for life after military service.
Through a series of events driven by the de-escalation of the war, I and 120 other OCS candidates were offered a reduction of service time and assignment for 12 months wherever we requested. I took that option along with 115 others and was stationed in Germany for the remainder of my service.
When I separated from service I decided to try a few other options before returning to law school and was fortunate to decide to get certified to teach through a program in Illinois for veterans to complete certification. Within a short time I realized my life had been directed toward education for a reason and the G.I. Bill provided funding for both Masters and Doctoral degrees.
I was able to use VA benefits to purchase my first homes and the national objectives of lifting people up to access the American dream was in full swing.
As a result, I moved to Tucson and served as an administrator in Flowing Wells Schools for 22 years, ending my tenure as superintendent. I was offered a position at the University of Arizona as a Distinguished Senior Faculty Fellow and later assumed the position of superintendent of Tucson Unified School District. I am retired now and have a quality of life no one in my family could have imagined.
The G.I. Bill made all of this possible and gave life to the simple dreams of my grandparents who came to this country to make a better life for their family. While my gratitude to them is everlasting, my gratitude to a nation whose leaders acted on a vision to build a strong middle class and support the belief in the values of hard work and opportunity is without reservation.
John Pedicone