 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gamar Family Market

Gamar Family Market

  • Updated

Gamar Family Market carries Middle Eastern goods, and now has a takeout counter in the back. 

This Middle Eastern grocery now has a takeout counter in the back of the shop. The menu is simple but growing. It's at 1800 E. Fort Lowell Road.

New eats! 11 Tucson restaurants that just opened this summer

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News