When: Nov. 24, time TBA
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: TBA
What to expect: At last they meet. Sumlin and Herm Edwards square off for the first time. Not only will they be vying for the Territorial Cup but for recruits in the Phoenix area, where Sumlin is determined to weaken ASU’s stronghold. If the season goes the way the Wildcats hope, they’ll be playing for something significant — possibly the South Division crown. Most prognostications have the Sun Devils finishing at or near the bottom of the South — somewhat surprising given that they went 6-3 last year.
Player to watch: WR N’Keal Harry. The best receiver in the conference and one of the best in the country, Harry has rare size (6-4, 213) and knows how to wield it. He caught two TD passes against Arizona last year on balls from Manny Wilkins that only Harry could have snared. He finished the season with 82 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. If ever there were an occasion to devote safety help to the cornerbacks, this is it.
All time: Arizona leads the series 49-41-1. Since the formation of the Border Conference in 1931, the rivals are deadlocked at 40-40-1. Home field has meant everything in recent years, with the home side winning each of the past five meetings.