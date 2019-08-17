When: Nov. 30, time TBA
Where: Sun Devil Stadium (capacity: 53,599), Tempe
TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
What to expect: As is typically the case, bowl berths – or something bigger – could be at stake when the Territorial Cup rivalry is renewed. ASU should have its quarterback situation figured out by this point after entering the season with uncertainty at that spot. Whoever it is will hand the ball often to star tailback Eno Benjamin, who scored three touchdowns in the Sun Devils’ comeback win last year in Tucson. ASU already has an identity under Herm Edwards; Arizona is still seeking one under Sumlin.
Player to watch: S Aashari Crosswell. The then-freshman made the critical interception in last season’s matchup, picking off Tate in the fourth quarter. Tate wasn’t the first quarterback Crosswell victimized. He finished his rookie season with four interceptions in ASU’s final five games. Crosswell played at Long Beach Poly under former UA linebacker Antonio Pierce, whom Edwards hired as the Sun Devils’ linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. ASU has six players from Poly. Arizona has one: starting defensive lineman JB Brown.
All time: Arizona leads the series 49-42-1. But ASU has had the edge of late, winning six of the past nine meetings. The Wildcats have lost the past two despite holding the lead in the third quarter each time.