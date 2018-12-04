Arizona State Sun Devils players celebrate with the Territorial Cup after the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State University Sun Devils in the Territorial Cup college football game on Nov. 25, 2017.

When:  Nov. 29 (Friday)

Where: Sun Devil Stadium; Tempe

Series history:  Arizona leads the all-time series, 49-42-1, though a handful of the games remain in dispute.

The last time: Arizona State rallied to beat the Wildcats 41-40 in November.

Did you know? The first-ever UA-ASU game, 1899, was played at Tucson’s Carrillo Gardens, now the site of Carrillo K-5 Magnet School, 440 S. Main Ave. The gardens initially included boat rides, a shooting gallery, and – according to the Tucson Weekly — a race track where ponies were ridden by monkeys. Arizona lost the 1899 game, 11-2.