When: Nov. 29 (Friday)
Where: Sun Devil Stadium; Tempe
Series history: Arizona leads the all-time series, 49-42-1, though a handful of the games remain in dispute.
The last time: Arizona State rallied to beat the Wildcats 41-40 in November.
Did you know? The first-ever UA-ASU game, 1899, was played at Tucson’s Carrillo Gardens, now the site of Carrillo K-5 Magnet School, 440 S. Main Ave. The gardens initially included boat rides, a shooting gallery, and – according to the Tucson Weekly — a race track where ponies were ridden by monkeys. Arizona lost the 1899 game, 11-2.