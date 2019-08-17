When: Oct. 5, time TBA
Where: Folsom Field (capacity: 53,613), Boulder
TV: TBA
What to expect: Almost exactly two years earlier, Khalil Tate became an overnight sensation by coming off the bench to torch the Buffaloes for a record 327 rushing yards in an unforgettable 45-42 UA victory. By this point in the season, we should know how much and how well Tate is running and performing. We also should have some idea what Colorado will be like under new coach Mel Tucker, who took over for the fired Mike MacIntyre. The media picked the Buffs to finish last in the Pac-12 South.
Player to watch: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. Shenault might be the most underrated player in America, although the secret appears to have gotten out. He made several preseason All-America lists after catching 86 passes for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. Shenault also rushed for 118 yards and five scores. One of the contests he missed because of injury was the Arizona game. At 6-2, 220 pounds, Shenault will present a serious challenge to what should be a better, deeper UA secondary.
All time: The Buffs lead the series 14-7, but it has swung in the Wildcats’ favor in recent years. Since Colorado joined the Pac-12, Arizona has won seven of nine meetings. The Wildcats also have won three straight in Boulder.