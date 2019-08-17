When: Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Aloha Stadium (capacity: 50,000), Honolulu
TV: CBS Sports Network
What to expect: Emotion and offensive fireworks. The opener just so happens to pit the two schools the late Dick Tomey coached for the bulk of his career. He’ll undoubtedly be honored beforehand. Don’t expect a Tomey-esque, low-scoring, field-position duel once the game gets underway. Both teams scored and allowed more than 30 points per game last season. The Rainbow Warriors are coming off an 8-6 campaign, their first above-.500 finish since 2010. They also return the majority of their starters on both sides of the ball.
Player to watch: WR Cedric Byrd II. The senior should be prolific quarterback Cole McDonald’s top receiver, succeeding John Ursua in that role. Ursua led the nation with 16 TD receptions last season and became a seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks. Byrd finished with 79 catches, 970 yards and nine TDs, and he’s the Mountain West’s returning leader in all three categories. Byrd attended Narbonne High School in Los Angeles, where ex-UA tight end Brandon Manumaleuna is the offensive coordinator. Current UA linebacker Anthony Pandy also attended Narbonne.
All time: The schools have played each other five times, with Arizona having won all five meetings. The most recent came on Sept. 17, 2016, when the Wildcats defeated the Rainbow Warriors 47-28 in Tucson.