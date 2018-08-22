When: Sept. 8, 9 a.m.
Where: TDECU Stadium (capacity: 40,000), Houston
TV: Ch. 9 or ESPN2
What to expect: This game will be heated, in more ways than one. First, kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central, so it’s going to be hot and humid. Second, it marks the return of Sumlin, who guided the Cougars to a 35-17 record over four seasons before leaving for Texas A&M. Third, star DT Ed Oliver began trash-talking Khalil Tate in summer; Tate is unlikely to respond publicly, but he won’t forget Oliver’s proclamation that he’d give Tate a “nightmare.” Finally, the Wildcats won’t forget how the Cougars marched into Arizona Stadium and beat them last year.
Player to watch: Oliver. There’s no other choice. If there’s such a thing as the consensus best player in college football, it’s the Houston junior who plays like a slightly bigger Aaron Donald. In two seasons, Oliver has accumulated 39.5 tackles for losses, including 10.5 sacks; 12 passes defensed; and five forced fumbles. He more than lived up to the hype against the Wildcats, finishing with 11 stops, including 1.5 TFLs, and a forced fumble. He presents a problem for any offensive line, let alone Arizona’s patchwork unit.
All time: This is the fourth meeting between the schools. Houston has won twice. Last year, a less-than-100 percent Tate made only a brief second-half appearance for the Wildcats, who held the Cougars to just two points after halftime but still lost.