When: Sept. 22, time TBA
Where: Reser Stadium (capacity: 45,674), Corvallis
TV: TBA
What to expect: This should go better for the Wildcats than the last time they visited Corvallis — a miserable 42-17 loss in the next-to-last week of the desultory 2016 season. The Beavers are in the throes of rebuilding; no Pac-12 program is further from contention. Is there some concern that Arizona will overlook them with USC up next? Maybe. But the Wildcats should have enough leadership to stay locked in, especially in the league opener at a place where they got embarrassed two years ago.
Player to watch: WR Timmy Hernandez. Hernandez was a two-way star at Pima College after prepping at Phoenix Mountain Pointe. He scored his first career touchdown in the ’16 game against the Wildcats and had three receptions for 31 yards and a TD against them last year. However, as with Southern Utah, there are major questions about the QB position. Presumed starter Jake Luton had a tenuous hold on the job at best as the Beavers worked their way through training camp.
All time: Arizona leads the series 23-15-1 and has won two of the past three meetings. Last year’s 49-28 victory in Tucson was the Wildcats’ only win in November. Arizona rushed for a school-record 534 yards.