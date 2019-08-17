When: Nov. 16, time TBA
Where: Autzen Stadium (capacity: 54,000), Eugene
TV: TBA
What to expect: The Wildcats will have played six straight weeks before their third and final bye, a much-needed breather entering the final quarter of the season. Oregon also comes off a bye. The Ducks are at worst co-favorites to win the Pac-12 North. They already will have faced division rivals Stanford, Washington and Washington State at this point. But motivation shouldn’t be a problem: Oregon will be hellbent on avenging last year’s lopsided loss in Tucson in which star QB Justin Herbert and just about every other Duck struggled.
Player to watch: LB Troy Dye. Dye truly has been a constant presence for the Oregon defense. He is the only Power Five player returning in 2019 to lead his team in tackles each of the previous three seasons. He’s also only the second Duck to lead the team in stops three straight years. Dye notched a career-best 13 solo tackles in last season’s meeting. He has started 33 consecutive games, playing for three head coaches over that span: Mark Helfrich, Willie Taggert and Mario Cristobal.
All time: Oregon leads the series 26-17. Arizona has won three of the past five meetings. The Ducks were ranked each time, twice in the top five. The Wildcats have lost four of their past visits to Autzen.