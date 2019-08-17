When: Oct. 26, time TBA
Where: Stanford Stadium (capacity: 50,000), Stanford, Calif.
TV: TBA
What to expect: One week later, the Wildcats are going back to Cali to resume their series with the Cardinal. When last they played, Stanford was known for its dominant offensive line and run game. The Cardinal shockingly fell to 123rd in the nation in rushing last season. David Shaw has made rediscovering that identity a mandate this offseason. Whether it happens or not, Arizona will have to deal with another top-shelf quarterback in KJ Costello, who threw for 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2018.
Player to watch: TE Colby Parkinson. Jump-ball master JJ Arcega-Whiteside and his 14 TD receptions are gone. But Parkinson – the latest in a long line of physically imposing, NFL-caliber Stanford tight ends - is back. Parkinson is listed at 6-7, 251. Nearly a quarter of his receptions last season – 7 of 29 – went for touchdowns. He also averaged 16.7 yards per catch. Arizona doesn’t face many players like Parkinson, so it’ll be a major adjustment. None of the Wildcats’ safeties or off-the-ball linebackers is taller than 6-2.
All time: The teams last met in 2016. Stanford leads the series 16-14, but it’s been all Cardinal in recent years. Stanford has won the past five matchups – four by at least 24 points.