Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) pushes aside UCLA Bruins defensive back Adarius Pickett (6) during the second quarter of the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. UCLA Bruins college football game at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

When: Oct. 20, time TBA

Where: Rose Bowl (capacity: 91,136), Pasadena, Calif.

TV: TBA

What to expect: The Bruins will have a different look and vibe about them with Chip Kelly in charge. By this point in the season, he will have a good idea of what he has, and his players will be used to his style and system. The identity of UCLA’s starting quarterback remained a mystery as of mid-August. Michigan transfer Wilton Speight offers experience; freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson offers the dual-threat skill set that fits Kelly’s scheme. Either way, the Bruins will play fast.

Player to watch: TE Caleb Wilson. Wilson has a couple of claims to fame. He is Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded returning tight end after catching 38 passes for 490 yards and a touchdown in just five games. (Wilson suffered a season-ending foot injury in that fifth game.) Wilson was a part-time quarterback in high school and a teammate of Tate’s, for a time preventing the future Wildcat from becoming a full-time starter. Wilson missed last year’s game in Tucson.

All time: Arizona’s 47-30 victory last year ended a five-game UCLA winning streak in the series. The Bruins lead all time 24-16-2. The UA has lost three straight at the Rose Bowl by a combined score of 128-41.