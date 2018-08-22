When: Oct. 20, time TBA
Where: Rose Bowl (capacity: 91,136), Pasadena, Calif.
TV: TBA
What to expect: The Bruins will have a different look and vibe about them with Chip Kelly in charge. By this point in the season, he will have a good idea of what he has, and his players will be used to his style and system. The identity of UCLA’s starting quarterback remained a mystery as of mid-August. Michigan transfer Wilton Speight offers experience; freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson offers the dual-threat skill set that fits Kelly’s scheme. Either way, the Bruins will play fast.
Player to watch: TE Caleb Wilson. Wilson has a couple of claims to fame. He is Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded returning tight end after catching 38 passes for 490 yards and a touchdown in just five games. (Wilson suffered a season-ending foot injury in that fifth game.) Wilson was a part-time quarterback in high school and a teammate of Tate’s, for a time preventing the future Wildcat from becoming a full-time starter. Wilson missed last year’s game in Tucson.
All time: Arizona’s 47-30 victory last year ended a five-game UCLA winning streak in the series. The Bruins lead all time 24-16-2. The UA has lost three straight at the Rose Bowl by a combined score of 128-41.