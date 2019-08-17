When: Oct. 19, time TBA
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (capacity: 77,500), Los Angeles
TV: TBA
What to expect: The second half of the schedule starts against a program facing a crossroads season. No Pac-12 coach is under more scrutiny than Clay Helton, who’s gambling on Graham Harrell’s expertise in the Air Raid offense to spark the Trojans. USC faces a gauntlet in its first six games and will be coming off a trip to Notre Dame. How the Trojans are faring at this point will determine how engaged the crowd is. Assuming Tate is healthy, this will be his last chance to play in his hometown.
Player to watch: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Take your pick among USC’s supremely talented receivers; as a group, they’re unrivaled in the Pac-12 and rank among the nation’s best. As a freshman, St. Brown had a team-high 60 receptions, good for 750 yards and three touchdowns. He led the Trojans with five catches for 54 yards in last year’s game at Arizona. USC had almost twice as many rushing attempts as passing attempts in that game; that’s unlikely to be the case again with the Air Raid coming to L.A.
All time: USC leads the series 34-8 and hasn’t lost to Arizona since 2012. The Wildcats have played the Trojans close for the most part, with 10 of the past 12 meetings decided by eight or fewer points.