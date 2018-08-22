When: Oct. 12 (Friday), 7 p.m.
Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium (capacity: 45,807), Salt Lake City
TV: ESPN
What to expect: Arizona returns to the road in a game that could have major ramifications on the Pac-12 South race. Most preseason prognostications project a three-team battle among the Wildcats, Utes and Trojans, who visit Salt Lake the following Saturday. Arizona heads to Utah trying to end a two-game losing streak in the series. The Wildcats lost last year by six points in a game in which they turned the ball over five times, including four by QB Brandon Dawkins. Dawkins since has transferred to Indiana.
Player to watch: QB Tyler Huntley. Easily forgotten amid the angst of that loss was that Huntley got hurt in the second quarter. Before he left, he completed 8 of 9 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Whittingham told reporters that Huntley is “better in all areas” compared to a year ago. He wasn’t bad as a sophomore — completing 63.8 percent of his passes, rushing for 537 yards and accounting for 21 touchdowns — and presents a genuine dual threat.
All time: Last year’s win for Utah was its second straight in the series after Arizona won the previous four. That streak included a pair of victories at Rice-Eccles. Utah holds a 22-19-2 edge all time.