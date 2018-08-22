When: Nov. 17, time TBA
Where: Martin Stadium (capacity: 32,952), Pullman
TV: TBA
What to expect: No matter what happens, it won’t be as bad as the last time the Wildcats visited the Palouse. WSU defeated Arizona 69-7 in 2016 — one of the worst losses in UA history. The Wildcats should feel refreshed after their long-awaited bye. The weather could be an X-factor in this contest; Arizona will be among many rooting for a day game. Oddly for a Mike Leach-coached team, this Cougars squad might be better on defense than offense, with more starters returning on that side of the ball.
Player to watch: LB Peyton Pelluer. If it seems as if Pelluer has been at WSU forever, well, he practically has. Pelluer is back for a sixth season after receiving a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA. He missed the final 10 games last year because of a foot injury. The injury snapped a streak of 34 straight starts. Pelluer had 21 tackles, two passes defensed and a pick-six before getting hurt. The Cougars really could have used him last year, when they yielded 58 points to the Wildcats.
All time: Arizona leads the series 27-16 but has lost three of the past five. Before that disastrous visit in 2016, the Wildcats had prevailed in their previous four trips to Pullman, winning each time by double digits.