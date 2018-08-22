When: Saturday, 7:45 p.m.
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: ESPN
What to expect: The emergence of Khalil Tate and the hiring of Kevin Sumlin have created a palpable buzz around the UA program. The opener provides the first opportunity to see their working relationship in action. Arizona opened as a 15.5-point favorite over BYU, which struggled to a 4-9 record last season – the Cougars’ first sub.-500 mark since 2004, the last year of the forgettable Gary Crowton era. BYU was awful offensively, has a new coordinator and could have a new quarterback if freshman Zach Wilson beats out senior Tanner Mangum.
Player to watch: DE Corbin Kaufusi. The senior led BYU in sacks last year (six) and is one of the most disruptive members of what should be the Cougars’ strongest position — their defensive front. Kaufusi is listed at 6-9, 275 pounds, and he’s part of a family with deep BYU athletic ties, including father Steve, a former assistant coach, and older brother Bronson, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens. Corbin Kaufusi will provide an immediate test for Arizona’s rebuilt offensive line, which won’t have veteran left tackle Layth Friekh for the first two games.
All time: Arizona leads the series 12-10-1. The teams have split their past four meetings. BYU won the most recent one, the 2016 opener, 18-16 in Glendale. That game turned out to be the penultimate start of QB Anu Solomon’s UA career.