When: Oct. 6, time TBA
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: TBA
What to expect: A lot depends on how the previous week transpires. Remember that ’15 UCLA game we referenced? Arizona got crushed, Scooby Wright got hurt, and the team never fully recovered. If they upset USC, the Wildcats would be flying high — but would have to guard against a letdown. If they lose to USC, they would be seeking to get back on track. The Golden Bears won’t be lacking for motivation after falling to the Cats 45-44 in double overtime last year in Berkeley.
Player to watch: RB Patrick Laird. A former walk-on, Laird emerged as Cal’s lead back last season. He rushed for 1,127 yards and eight touchdowns despite starting only eight times. He’s also a threat as a receiver, catching 45 passes for 322 yards. Laird tallied 130 rushing yards and two scores vs. Arizona, adding 42 more yards on five receptions. The Wildcats are expected to be better against the run this season. The USC-Cal back-to-back will provide proof, one way or the other.
All time: Arizona has won four straight in the series to take a 17-14-2 lead in head-to-head matchups. Each of those wins has come by five or fewer points. The last two meetings were decided on the last play.