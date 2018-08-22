When: Nov. 2 (Friday), 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: FS1
What to expect: Every UA opponent will gear its defense toward stopping Tate; none will approach that task with greater vigor than Colorado. The Buffaloes were the unwitting victims of Tate’s coming-out party last year. The Buffs had no idea Tate would play; this time, at least, they will know what’s coming. Colorado also catches Arizona on a short week that ends a run of 10 straight weekends of football.
Player to watch: QB Steven Montez. Montez is as gifted as any quarterback in the conference. But he was plagued by inconsistency in his first full season as a starter. He threw three TD passes against the Wildcats but also took four sacks. The feeling in Boulder is that Montez could be on the verge of a breakout. He’s in better shape (listed at 6-6, 235) and has connected quickly with new position coach Kurt Roper.
All time: Colorado leads the series 14-6, but Arizona has a 5-2 edge since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 in 2011. Five of the seven games were decided by 18 or more points.