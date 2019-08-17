When: Sept. 7, 7:45 p.m.
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: Pac-12 Networks
What to expect: The Wildcats will have had a week off to regain their bearings and should have at least some answers to lingering personnel questions entering their home opener. If the game is as one-sided as recent meetings have been, Arizona will have an opportunity to give plenty of young players some live snaps. UA coach Kevin Sumlin last season took full advantage of the new redshirt rule, which allows players who haven’t previously redshirted to play in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility.
Player to watch: QB Case Cookus. The senior has 7,968 passing yards and 74 TD passes in his career and has chance to leave NAU as the school’s all-time leader in both categories. Cookus made the preseason watch list for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the FCS offensive player of the year. After making first-team All-Big Sky in 2017, Cookus missed all but two games last season because of a broken collarbone. Cookus passes for 306 yards with two interceptions in the ’17 opener against Arizona.
All time: The Wildcats lead the all-time series 14-1. The Lumberjacks’ lone victory came in 1932 by a score of 7-6. The past two meetings have been offensive showcases for Arizona, which has amassed an astonishing 139 points