Game notes that “belong in the Smithsonian”
Because the ever-effusive Bill Walton will be working his first Baylor basketball game Saturday on the ESPN2 telecast, the school honored him by splashing “Waltonisms” and Grateful Dead song titles throughout its official game notes.
For example, a list of accomplishments of Baylor head coach Scott Drew was introduced by noting that Drew “Is doing things we’ve never seen from anybody — from any planet!” The rim-protecting prowess and inside scoring of Tristan Clark was headlined “He’s like a four-armed Dikembe Mutombo around the basket!”
Similarly, a paragraph about Baylor’s nonconference success was entitled: “Incalculable numbers of remarkable happenings,” and the headline for a recap of the Bears’ win over South Dakota on Nov. 27 read: “Cosmically Synergistic Magnificent Harmonic Convergence.”