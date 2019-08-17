When: Nov. 2, time TBA
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: TBA
What to expect: Not that any Pac-12 opponent is a pushover, but on paper, the Beavers represent the break the Wildcats need. The game is in Tucson, and OSU is in the throes of a complete rebuild. It’s impossible to say what Arizona’s record will be at this juncture. But it’s safe to say it’s a game the Wildcats must win. It’s also a pretty safe bet that they’ll lean heavily on their run game after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards in the past two meetings with the Beavers.
Player to watch: RB Jermar Jefferson. The cupboard is far from bare on the offensive side for OSU. Jefferson was the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and made multiple Freshman All-America teams after rushing for 1,380 yards. Jefferson averaged 5.8 yards per carry and gained 254 yards against Arizona State, the second-highest rushing total in school history. Arizona kept Jefferson in check, limiting him to 82 yards on 19 attempts. It was one of only five games in which Jefferson failed to eclipse 100 yards.
All time: Arizona leads the series 24-15-1 and has won three of the past four meetings. In each of the past six matchups, the team that has won the ground battle has won the game.