When: Oct. 27, time TBA
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: TBA
What to expect: Three teams are a cut above the rest in the Pac-12 North; Oregon is the only one on Arizona’s 2018 schedule. Although playing for their third coach in as many years, the Ducks should be a force — bearing a much closer resemblance to the team that dismantled the Wildcats late last season than the one that went 4-8 in 2016. Much hinges on the health of QB Justin Herbert. Oregon simply is a different, better team with him than without him.
Player to watch: Herbert. After missing the middle portion of the season because of injury, Herbert returned just in time to face Arizona. The then-sophomore passed for 235 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 40 and a score. He has the physique (6-6, 233) and skill set to become a top-10 pick. He still has much to prove, including whether he can last a full season. With bulldozing back Royce Freeman no longer around, the Wildcats can focus their game plan on harassing Herbert.
All time: Oregon leads the series 26-16 and has won seven of the past nine meetings. The last time the Ducks came to Tucson, in 2013, they were ranked fifth in the country. The Wildcats thumped them 42-16.