When: Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: Pac-12 Networks
What to expect: No offense to the Thunderbirds, but this is the least attractive game on Arizona’s home schedule. So the atmosphere could depend largely on how the Wildcats fare in their first two games. If they go 2-0, it should be pretty lively. If they’re 1-1, it could be relatively subdued. Regardless, Arizona should win easily. And if the Wildcats can pull away early enough, they can give some young players an opportunity to play — without them losing a year of eligibility thanks to the new redshirt rule.
Player to watch: TE Logan Parker. The senior has ideal size at 6-4, 250. He led the team with five TD receptions last season and ranked second in catches (43) and yards (560). Arizona’s secondary at times had trouble with bigger receivers last year, so Parker will provide a test for Demetrious Flannigan-Fowles and his teammates. The question is whether Southern Utah can get Parker the ball. The Thunderbirds are breaking in a new quarterback.
All time: This is the first meeting between Arizona and Southern Utah, which won the Big Sky Conference last year. The Thunderbirds played at Utah in 2016 and Oregon in ’17, getting swept by a combined score of 101-21.