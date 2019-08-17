When: Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: ESPN
What to expect: A year ago, this looked like a potential matchup between Sumlin and his protégé, Kliff Kingsbury. But Tech fired Kingsbury in late November and replaced him with Matt Wells, who guided Utah State to five bowl berths in six seasons. Wells’ Aggies ranked second in the nation in scoring last season, so don’t expect the Red Raiders to slow the pace. His biggest challenge is fixing Tech’s defense. Texas Tech is Arizona’s first non-conference opponent from a Power Five league since Oklahoma State in 2012.
Player to watch: QB Alan Bowman. Bowman had a prolific freshman year despite missing the final 3½ games because of a collapsed lung (from which he has fully recovered). Bowman threw for 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games, including seven starts. His 69.4% completion rate was Tech’s highest since 2012. His 605 passing yards against Houston were the fifth most in Tech history and the most by a freshman in Big 12 annals. The record had been held by Tech’s Patrick Mahomes.
All time: Texas Tech and Arizona have faced each other 32 times but haven’t met since 1989. The Red Raiders lead the series 26-4-2. The Wildcats are slated to visit Lubbock on Sept. 19, 2020, to complete the home-and-home contract.