When: Sept 28, time TBA
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: TBA
What to expect: Arizona gets its second bye after the Texas Tech game, giving Sumlin and his staff another chance to reset and re-evaluate entering Pac-12 play. If everything breaks right, the Wildcats will be 3-0 heading into this game, and the buzz around the program will be palpable. The worst-case scenario is a repeat of last year’s 1-2 start, which prevented Sumlin from generating any early momentum. Either way, the UA should be highly motivated after suffering a heartbreaking one-point loss at UCLA last year.
Player to watch: CB Darnay Holmes. The junior led UCLA with 11 pass breakups and three interceptions last season while returning a pick for a touchdown and a kickoff for a score. He also made the signature play in last year’s game against Arizona. Holmes chased down J.J. Taylor just before he reached the goal line, caused him to fumble and recovered the ball in the end zone. Holmes turned a would-be 56-yard touchdown for the Wildcats into a touchback for the Bruins.
All time: UCLA leads the series 25-16-2 and has dominated it for most of this decade. The Bruins have won six of the past seven meetings. The lone exception: Arizona’s 47-30 victory in 2017.