When: Sept. 29, time TBA
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: TBA
What to expect: This has the potential to be the most electric atmosphere at Arizona Stadium since the UCLA game in 2015 — if the Wildcats hold up their end of the bargain. If they’re 4-0 and ranked heading into the game, it becomes a potential destination for ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Regardless of its record, this is an opportunity for Arizona to establish itself as a legitimate contender in the Pac-12 South. USC will have a new QB but remains a heavy favorite in the division.
Player to watch: LB Cameron Smith. Smith is the senior leader of what could be the best defense in the Pac-12. Smith had a team-high 112 tackles last season, including 11 for losses. Smith had just four stops in last year’s meeting, in which Tate rushed for 161 yards and nearly led a massive second-half comeback. It’ll be up to Smith to quickly deduce what Tate is up to and direct his teammates to the right spots — or track down the explosive QB himself.
All time: The Trojans lead the series 33-8 and have won seven of the past eight meetings, including five straight. Nine straight were decided by eight or fewer points until the past two years, when USC won by 34 and 14 points, respectively.