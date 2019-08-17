When: Nov. 23, time TBA
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: TBA
What to expect: The Utes are favored to win the South Division. They have a manageable schedule – four conference road games, no Oregon or Stanford – and should come to Tucson with a national ranking and a chance to achieve something significant. Sound familiar? Utah was ranked 10th and leading the South when it visited Arizona for the Wildcats’ penultimate game in 2015. The Cats upset the Utes 37-30 in double overtime. That victory clinched a bowl berth for Arizona. This season could play out similarly.
Player to watch: DE Bradlee Anae. The senior is the leader of one of the best defensive lines in the country. Anae led the Utes and the Pac-12 last season with eight sacks, accounting for just over half of his 15.5 total tackles for losses. Anae’s 17 career sacks are tied for 11th most in school history. He also has forced five fumbles over the past two seasons. Utah led the Pac-12 in run defense and ranked second in total defense and points allowed last year.
All time: The Utes lead a series marked by streaks 23-19-2. Utah has won the past three meetings, including last year’s 42-10 wipeout in Salt Lake City. Arizona had won the previous four matchups.