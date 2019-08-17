When: Oct. 12, time TBA
Where: Arizona Stadium
TV: TBA
What to expect: This is where the hardest part of Arizona’s schedule begins. The Huskies won the conference last year and are among the favorites this year. They’ve won 10 or more games three straight seasons under Chris Petersen, sending a boatload of players to the NFL. Arizona might be catching UW at the right time, though. The Huskies visit Stanford the previous week before hosting Oregon the following week. UW has to replace most of its starting defense, but it’s more of a reloading exercise than a rebuilding project.
Player to watch: QB Jacob Eason. Will the Georgia transfer upgrade the position and elevate the Huskies to an even higher level? That’s the hope in Seattle. Eason was a five-star prospect coming out of Lake Stevens, Washington. He started 12 games for the Bulldogs as a freshman in 2016, throwing for 2,430 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He began the following season as the starter before getting hurt and ceding the job to Jake Fromm. Eason sat out 2018. He has ideal measurables at 6-6, 227.
All time: The teams haven’t met since 2016. UW leads the series 21-11-1 and has won three of the past four meetings. The Wildcats took the heavily favored Huskies to overtime in ’16 before falling 35-28.