It's here. It's finally here. Kevin Sumlin was named the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats mid-January and it's t-minus five days until his debut on the sideline at Arizona Stadium against BYU.
Sumlin announced on Monday that Texas A&M transfer linebacker Santino Marchiol was dismissed from the team Monday morning. Last Friday, a video surfaced of a man using a racial slur when discussing his African-American teammate at Texas A&M, which was rumored to be Marchiol.
When asked about Marchiol's status with the team on Monday, Sumlin announced that Marchiol will no longer be a Wildcat. That wasn't the only topic of discussion during Sumlin's pre-BYU press conference. Here are some clips from the press conference that you could've missed.