Head coach Kevin Sumlin watches the Wildcats run through their paces on Friday, Aug. 10, as Arizona continues preparing for the upcoming season.

It's here. It's finally here. Kevin Sumlin was named the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats mid-January and it's t-minus five days until his debut on the sideline at Arizona Stadium against BYU. 

Sumlin announced on Monday that Texas A&M transfer linebacker Santino Marchiol was dismissed from the team Monday morning. Last Friday, a video surfaced of a man using a racial slur when discussing his African-American teammate at Texas A&M, which was rumored to be Marchiol. 

When asked about Marchiol's status with the team on Monday, Sumlin announced that Marchiol will no longer be a Wildcat. That wasn't the only topic of discussion during Sumlin's pre-BYU press conference. Here are some clips from the press conference that you could've missed.

