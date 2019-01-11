History: Good and excellent ratings until late 2017. Since then, four of seven health inspections had negative findings, including a needs improvement rating Dec. 4 and a failed initial re-inspection Dec. 5.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including pastrami, brisket, macaroni and cheese, mayonnaise and ranch and blue cheese dressings; the restaurant was given 24 hours to fix the problem but did not do so.
Follow up: Passed second re-inspection Dec. 14.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. Two calls were made during business hours but no one answered the phone and there was no voicemail system.