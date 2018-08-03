“Gallopin’ Gary” was the captain of the All-City team in 1958 and received All-State honors after helping Pueblo become co-state champions in the pre-playoff era. The 5-foot-7, 155-pound speedster easily broke the city scoring record his senior season with 20 touchdowns with 146 points total and reached the 1,000-yard mark.
