You thought last week was a wild opening week of the high school football season? Ironwood Ridge showed why it’s still one of the top programs in Southern Arizona after thumping Mountain View 42-14 on the road while Flowing Wells silenced the doubters by upsetting Canyon del Oro 38-37.
This week, every team will either open up its season or play its second game of the season. High school football is officially in full swing and our game of the week is an all-Tucson matchup between Pueblo and Tucson High.
Here’s how each game will shape up this week, with winners in ALL CAPS. All games start at 7 p.m.