Gee's Garden, 1145 N. Alvernon Way, opened in 1975, but the new owner fell behind on rent and it closed in June.
Mount Lemmon is getting a second hotel in the village of Summerhaven. The Mount Lemmon Lodge will have 16 guest rooms, a gift shop and a Beyond Bread café. The lodge will be located across the street from the general store.
As total weekly COVID-19 cases reach a new high water mark in Pima County, researchers at Arizona State University warn statewide hospital bed shortage looms.
Adam Lopez was shot shortly after walking from his home on foot sometime before 3 a.m. to meet someone, Tucson police say.
The proposal pits a developer pledging to put the skids to urban sprawl and protect open space against neighbors who worry too much desert will be lost.
Man, 78, suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wound is science fiction book writer; woman was former owner of Tucson restaurant.
The first phase of development will have 671 homes in three neighborhoods, near Valencia Road and Old Spanish Trail.
The program will offer remote workers about $7,500 in incentives including help with moving expenses, internet service and membership in community groups.
As coronavirus spread reaches new heights, public health officials are asking that Pima County residents observe a voluntary curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Dec. 31.
An eight-year veteran of the police department shot and killed the man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers attempting a welfare check.
The Democratic mayors, including Tucson's leader, concede that their police departments are not enforcing their own local orders.
