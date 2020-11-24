 Skip to main content
Gee's Garden

Gee's Garden closed in June, 2020.

Gee's Garden, 1145 N. Alvernon Way, opened in 1975, but the new owner fell behind on rent and it closed in June.

Tucson's biggest dim sum house Gee's Garden closed after being locked out by landlord

