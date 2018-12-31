Arizona thrower Jordan Geist entered college with high expectations. However, few could have predicted his immediate success.
The Wildcats freshman set an indoor freshman record in the shot put with a throw of 70 feet, 4.5 inches; this after taking home both the shot put and discus titles at the Pac-12 championships, for which he was named Pac-12 freshman of the year. He also piled up first-team All-American honors in the shot put and second in the discus.
By the time he’s done in Tucson, the potential future-Olympian will likely have shattered all of Arizona’s throwing records.