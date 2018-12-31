University of Arizona sophomore thrower Jordan Geist set the NCAA indoor freshman record in the shot put last season.

Arizona thrower Jordan Geist entered college with high expectations. However, few could have predicted his immediate success.

The Wildcats freshman set an indoor freshman record in the shot put with a throw of 70 feet, 4.5 inches; this after taking home both the shot put and discus titles at the Pac-12 championships, for which he was named Pac-12 freshman of the year. He also piled up first-team All-American honors in the shot put and second in the discus.

By the time he’s done in Tucson, the potential future-Olympian will likely have shattered all of Arizona’s throwing records.