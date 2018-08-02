State lawmakers gave some cover — literally — to individuals wanting to influence local races without identifying themselves.
Last year legislators voted to allow allows groups organized as “social welfare” organizations to spend money on statewide and legislative races without disclosing donors. As of Friday, that law is being extended to local elections.
The law most immediately will overrule a vote by Tempe residents on a 91-9 percent margin earlier this year to ban “dark money” in local elections.
But all that could be undone if voters statewide approve a “right to know” constitutional amendment that would trump both the state and local bans on disclosure laws.
Local governments also are now in danger of losing the ability to set their own election dates if there is evidence that turnout is at least 25 percent less than the number of people who show up during statewide elections in the same jurisdiction.
And state lawmakers have, for the first time ever, decided that 16 is the minimum age for marriage. Until now there has been no floor, with younger children able to wed with the permission of a judge. Those younger than 18 could marry only with parental permission.
Under the new law, that provision remains — but only if the prospective spouse is not more than three years older than the minor.