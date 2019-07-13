Arizona sophomore pitcher George Arias Jr. will be part of the Alaskan Summer League All-Star Baseball game Sunday in Glacier, Alaska. Arias, a Tucson High product playing for the of the Matsu Miners, is fifth in the Alaskan League with 30 strikeouts entering the game. The son of former major-leaguer George Arias, a former Pueblo High School, Pima College and Arizona third baseman, struggled in his freshman season at Arizona, pitching 30 2/3 innings with a 7.63 ERA. Another of the Alaskan Summer League’s top pitchers is Sahuarita High grad Ian Mejia, who is scheduled to be part of Jay Johnson’s Arizona team in 2020. Mejia is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA through 35 innings with the Anchorage Bucs