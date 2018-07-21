Tucsonan George Cunningham, an All-Pac-12 golfer at Arizona in 2018, is No. 2 on the Canadian Mackenzie Tour, which is under the umbrella of the PGA Tour. Cunningham has earned $52,567 the last four weeks, including a victory and a No. 4 finish. The No. 1 money-winner on the Canadian Tour earns full Web.com Tour privileges for 2018-19. The next four finishers will receive a bye into the final stage of the Web.com Qualifying School in the fall. More immediately, Cunningham can earn a spot in this week’s PGA Tour event, the RBC Canadian Open, if he can remain in the top three on the money list. Unfortunately, he missed the cut Friday. It’ll be close.