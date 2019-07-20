A memorial service was held in Tucson for prominent UA basketball fan George Kalil on Thursday. He died a week earlier at 81 after at one point attending 1,047 of 1,050 Arizona basketball games, home and road.
But Kalil, a Tucson High grad, wasn’t just a basketball fan.
One of his favorite stories was about rallying support for Arizona’s berth in the 1968 Sun Bowl in El Paso, the school’s first bowl game in 20 years.
Kalil organized a caravan of people from the campus Newman Center to El Paso. He arranged for bus transportation and hotel accommodations.
About midnight the night before kickoff, Kalil ran into a UA fan who said he didn’t have enough money for a hotel room. As with many college-age kids, bunking four and five to a room, Kalil invited his new friend to sleep on the floor in a room with other UA fans.
When they UA students awoke, the stranger was gone and so was their money.
Rather than curse the bad luck and ruin the trip, Kalil reimbursed everyone. That’s the George Kalil I was fortunate to know for 35 years.