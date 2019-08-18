2018 record: 11-3, 7-1 SEC
Coach: Kirby Smart (fourth year)
Sked or alive? November will test the Bulldogs’ depth and mettle. They play five games, three of which are away from Athens. The stretch starts with the annual neutral-site game against Florida. Georgia visits Auburn two weeks later. Then Texas A&M comes to Sanford Stadium. If they can survive, the Bulldogs likely will face the Tide again in the SEC title game.
Why they’re here: The difference between Georgia and Alabama is negligible. The Tide won last year’s meeting by seven points, the previous year’s by three (in overtime in the national-championship game). The Bulldogs have a top-five QB in Jake Fromm, a star tailback in D’Andre Swift and a roster full of top-shelf recruits. Beating Bama is all that’s left.