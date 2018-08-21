2017 record: 13-2, 7-1 SEC (lost in CFP final)
Coach: Kirby Smart (third year)
Sked or alive? It’s tempting to say mid-to-late October – when Georgia visits LSU and faces Florida in consecutive games – is the Bulldogs’ toughest stretch. But they can’t look past September. Georgia must travel to South Carolina on Sept. 8 and Missouri on Sept. 22. Both are fringe Top 25 teams.
Why they’re here: Not even Alabama has been recruiting on Georgia’s level. The Bulldogs are loaded and primed to make another playoff run. Like the two teams ranked above them, they have to figure out their QB situation. But it’s a nice problem to have with Jake Fromm back for Year 2 and five-star recruit Justin Fields providing a dual-threat alternative.