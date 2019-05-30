Lyric: "Jojo left his home in Tucson, Arizona For some California grass"
Release date: April 11, 1969
Fun fact: When released as a single as part of the Beatles' final studio album "Let it Be," the song hit number one in the U.S. and international charts.
Bonus fact: Paul McCartney's first wife, Linda, studied at the University of Arizona in Fine Arts. They married in 1969, the same year "Get Back" was recorded. The couple bought ranch property in Tucson in 1979 and lived here for several years until Linda's death in 1998.