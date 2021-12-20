Get free gift tags and special archive access

 Skip to main content
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Happy Holidays, Star readers.

To celebrate the season, we’re offering some special features to subscribers.

On Dec. 23, you’ll find gift tags to clip and use on last-minute gifts. They feature cartoonist David Fitzsimmons’ iconic quail and artist Chiara Bautista’s adorable take on desert critters.

From Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, subscribers will get a special link that allows them free access to the Arizona Daily Star digital archive going back to 1879. We’re actually two years older than that, but copies from those first two years were not preserved.

Please consider subscribing to the Star to get these things plus so much more, from coverage of the U.S.-Mexico border and our desert environment to daily comics, puzzles and weekly grocery ads. Find our latest subscription offer here.

Thank you, as always, for reading the Star. I wish you a joyous holiday season.

Jill Jorden Spitz, editor

