Get out of bed to see a partial eclipse

The peak of the Leonids meteor shower was this morning, but the nearly full moon considerably hindered the show.

Tomorrow morning there is a partial lunar eclipse. The moon enters the Earth’s penumbra, a region of partial shadowing at 11:03 p.m. tonight. The moon darkens further when it enters the umbra, the Earth’s full shadow, at 12:20 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The eclipse maximum is at 2:03 a.m. It is not a total eclipse, because at eclipse maximum a tiny portion of the moon remains outside the Earth’s umbra. Even so, it will be worth getting out of a warm bed to see.

The moon is fully out of the Earth’s umbra at 3:46 a.m. and out of the penumbra at 5:02 a.m. when the eclipse ends.

The moon sets at 7:12 a.m. somewhat after sunrise which is at 6:57 a.m. While you are enjoying the eclipse, be on the lookout for bright Leonids meteors. The shower should still be good tomorrow morning, although somewhat overwhelmed by the bright moon, even though it will be darkened by the eclipse.

While the moon is at its darkest around 2:00 a.m., look up from the moon five degrees to see the Pleiades the Seven Sisters. Also, look down from the moon ten degrees to see the “V” configuration of stars making up the main portion of Taurus the Bull. In Taurus is the bright red/orange star Aldebaran. Contrast its brightness and color with the nearby fully eclipsed moon.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.