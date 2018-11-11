UA guard Dylan Smith was on a rough patch from 3-point range dating back to last season. Smith made his first 3-point shot in the first half, which ended a four-game drought. The last time he made one was against Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament against Colorado. Over the last four games, Smith shot 0 of 10 from beyond the arc, but went 2 of 3 in the first half against Cal Poly.
When UA went on a 20-0 run in the second half and Smith contributed two 3-pointers during the stretch. Smith shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range and tallied 12 points, which was the first double-figure performance for him since the Feb. 24 road game at Oregon.